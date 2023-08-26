D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.94. 3,535,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average of $109.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

