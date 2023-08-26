Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Cybin Stock Down 2.0 %
Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cybin will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cybin
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
