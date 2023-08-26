CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.07% of CVS Health worth $1,015,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 48,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 581,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,253,000 after buying an additional 88,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 613,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $67.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

