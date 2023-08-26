CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 9,529 Shares

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $316,934.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,792,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,554,592.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

CVR Energy stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.57.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 77.36% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CVI. StockNews.com began coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

Further Reading

