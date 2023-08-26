CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.75

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 276.63 ($3.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of £291.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,915.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 289.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 297.33. CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 256 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 317 ($4.04).
CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Company Profile
