CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 568,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CSX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,736,000 after purchasing an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CSX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

