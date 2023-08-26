CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CSP in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $43,989.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 608,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,186.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,705 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $37,112.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 610,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,381,493.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,126 shares of company stock valued at $317,897. Insiders own 14.10% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSP during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CSP by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSP by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CSP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 282,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

CSP Stock Performance

Shares of CSP stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. 13,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,879. CSP has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $66.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.42%.

CSP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

