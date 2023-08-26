Crypterium Hits 24-Hour Volume of $596,223.85 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Crypterium has a total market cap of $7.20 million and $596,223.85 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,177,636 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Crypterium Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

