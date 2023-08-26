Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Insider Michael Lee-Chin Purchases 1,400 Shares

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lee-Chin purchased 1,400 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,124.96.
Crown Capital Partners Stock Performance
Crown Capital Partners stock opened at C$7.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.01. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.07 and a 1 year high of C$9.24. The company has a market cap of C$43.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.64.
Crown Capital Partners Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crown Capital Partners
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.