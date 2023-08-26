Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Insider Michael Lee-Chin Purchases 1,400 Shares

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lee-Chin purchased 1,400 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,124.96.

Crown Capital Partners Stock Performance

Crown Capital Partners stock opened at C$7.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.01. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.07 and a 1 year high of C$9.24. The company has a market cap of C$43.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

