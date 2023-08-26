Cronos Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $4.40 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00038556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00027642 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

