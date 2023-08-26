Critical Comparison: Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) versus Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST)

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) and Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Presto Automation and Duolingo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presto Automation N/A N/A -$90,000.00 N/A N/A Duolingo $369.49 million 15.19 -$59.57 million ($0.79) -170.97

Presto Automation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Duolingo.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presto Automation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Duolingo 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Presto Automation and Duolingo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Presto Automation currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Duolingo has a consensus price target of $144.38, suggesting a potential upside of 6.89%. Given Presto Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Presto Automation is more favorable than Duolingo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of Presto Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Duolingo shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Presto Automation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Duolingo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Presto Automation and Duolingo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presto Automation N/A N/A -94.29% Duolingo -7.06% -5.58% -4.05%

Volatility & Risk

Presto Automation has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duolingo has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Presto Automation beats Duolingo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc. operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time. Its voice products use speech recognition technology in the customer order process and connects Presto's cloud-based solution with restaurant point of sale systems by automatically transmitting orders to the restaurant's POS system. The company's vision product consists of a platform-based artificial intelligence powered computer vision software application that delivers unique and real-time insights to operators. In addition, it offers Presto Flex, an all-in-one tablet that can be deployed for a range of applications; and AI-powered computer vision application provides real-time error detection, visual order tracking capabilities, and repeat guest identification, as well as transaction services geared to enhance the customer dining experience, including premium content gaming. Presto Automation, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

