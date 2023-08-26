Critical Comparison: Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG) and Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) and Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Resideo Technologies and Blue Line Protection Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resideo Technologies 3.30% 8.27% 3.30% Blue Line Protection Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Resideo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Blue Line Protection Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Resideo Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Blue Line Protection Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resideo Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00 Blue Line Protection Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Resideo Technologies and Blue Line Protection Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.74%. Given Resideo Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Resideo Technologies is more favorable than Blue Line Protection Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Resideo Technologies and Blue Line Protection Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resideo Technologies $6.37 billion 0.38 $283.00 million $1.40 11.66 Blue Line Protection Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -4.23

Resideo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Line Protection Group. Blue Line Protection Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resideo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Resideo Technologies beats Blue Line Protection Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. The Products and Solutions segment provides temperature and humidity control, thermal and combustion solutions, water and indoor air quality solutions, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety and fire suppression, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software products under the Honeywell Home brand as well as Resideo, Braukmann, First Alert, and BRK brands. The ADI Global Distribution segment engages in the distribution of security, fire, access control, and video products; and participates in the broader related markets of smart home, power, audio, ProAV, networking, communications, data communications, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring products. The company sells its products and services through a network of professional contractors, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as retail and online merchants. Resideo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Blue Line Protection Group

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. provides armed protection and transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. It offers asset logistic services comprising armed transportation services, including shipment protection, money escort, and asset vaulting; and financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency. The company was formerly known as The Engraving Masters, Inc. and changed its name to Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

