Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given a C$14.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$14.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.30.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE:CPG opened at C$10.70 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$7.57 and a one year high of C$11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of C$5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.61.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$969.10 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.7630332 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

