Crescent Park Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,632 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 10.3% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $31,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,737.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,359 shares of company stock worth $1,491,215 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.80. 1,500,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $117.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

