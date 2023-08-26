Crescent Park Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 95,076 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,138,000. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 2.7% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 198,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 51,598 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $91.66. 4,361,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,054,843. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.96. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Read Our Latest Report on ATVI

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.