Crescent Park Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,907 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up 4.5% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $13,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,959 shares of company stock worth $28,651,609 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.15. 1,278,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,398. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $87.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average is $70.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

