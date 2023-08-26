Crescent Park Management L.P. Buys Shares of 206,869 Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 206,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Ardagh Metal Packaging comprises approximately 0.3% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3,207.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 78,927 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 146,336 shares during the period. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMBP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

AMBP remained flat at $3.47 on Friday. 474,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,358. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.06%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

