Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Issues Earnings Results

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRDO. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,062,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,092,620.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,062,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,092,620.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 280,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,816,331 shares of company stock worth $47,051,067 over the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,051 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $29,508,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 712.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

