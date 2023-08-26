Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Credo Technology Group updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

CRDO opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 37,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $633,155.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 280,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,191.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,209,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,136,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 37,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $633,155.55. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 280,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,816,331 shares of company stock valued at $47,051,067 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $860,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,698,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after buying an additional 269,908 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

