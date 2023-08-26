Credit Suisse Group Boosts Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to C$47.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Boralex stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44. Boralex has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $39.72.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

