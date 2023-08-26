Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,700 shares, an increase of 437.8% from the July 31st total of 1,517,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 229.2 days.
CTRYF remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. 51,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,643. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Country Garden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.
Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.
