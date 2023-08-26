Cosmos 1-Day Volume Tops $68.91 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $7.17 or 0.00027537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $68.91 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00038615 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.