Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Raymond James by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Raymond James by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

