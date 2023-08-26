Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,272 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $33,763,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $32,897,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $32,228,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NuVasive by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after buying an additional 647,625 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $20,417,000.

NuVasive Stock Up 2.8 %

NUVA opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $49.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.53 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on NuVasive from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NuVasive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.



