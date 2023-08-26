Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,339 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $80.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 84.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.57. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

