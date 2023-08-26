Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $902,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $59,209,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,612,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,496,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,337,000 after buying an additional 568,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Shares of STAG stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Get Our Latest Report on STAG

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.