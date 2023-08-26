Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 71.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,833 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,133 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $346.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $319,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $607,566.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $319,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,288 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CUBI shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

