Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $952,000 Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,702,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,110,000 after purchasing an additional 508,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,834,000 after purchasing an additional 456,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after buying an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 621.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 342,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MMSI opened at $67.19 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average is $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.