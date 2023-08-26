Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $855,000 Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $2,067,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 65,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,387,000 after purchasing an additional 109,477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Veritex

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $25,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,554 shares in the company, valued at $530,548.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veritex Stock Performance

VBTX stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.44. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $33.12.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $114.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.40 million. Veritex had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Veritex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

See Also

