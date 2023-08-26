Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 134.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,634,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,510,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,751,000 after acquiring an additional 164,125 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,134,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,312,000 after purchasing an additional 282,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,213,000 after purchasing an additional 58,912 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HP opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.29. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $54.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $723.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.05 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Helmerich & Payne

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.