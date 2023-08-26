Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 454.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Royalty Pharma news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 130,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,706,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 19,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $644,471.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,180.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 130,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,706,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,120,628 in the last three months. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $30.21 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 186.05%.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

