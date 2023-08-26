Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 3,134 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $131.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.89.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. The firm had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Affiliated Managers Group

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.