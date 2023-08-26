Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Up 85.4% in August

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the July 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copart from $35.00 to $39.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.80. 3,029,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,658. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.21. Copart has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,294,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,294,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,547,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,371,800. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at about $41,968,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Copart by 2,882.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 79,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 76,863 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Copart by 81.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,410,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,695,000 after purchasing an additional 632,846 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Copart by 20.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 717,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,745,000 after purchasing an additional 123,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

