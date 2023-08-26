Contrasting East Buy (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

East Buy (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.2% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for East Buy and Gaotu Techedu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Buy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gaotu Techedu 1 0 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gaotu Techedu has a consensus target price of $1.30, suggesting a potential downside of 58.27%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than East Buy.

This table compares East Buy and Gaotu Techedu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Buy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu $2.48 billion 0.33 $1.91 million $0.04 77.88

Gaotu Techedu has higher revenue and earnings than East Buy.

Profitability

This table compares East Buy and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Buy N/A N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu 2.99% 2.39% 1.60%

Summary

Gaotu Techedu beats East Buy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Buy

(Get Free Report)

East Buy Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services in China. The company operates through College Education, Institutional Customers, and Livestreaming E-Commerce segments. It offers educational solutions for postgraduate entrance exams, tailor-made courses for occupational students, and online traffic pool for university students; user growth platforms, such as Koolearn TOEFL and IELTS APP, TOEFL and IELTS mock test platform, and the AI test system platform; course delivery platforms, which includes Zhixin adaptive learning system, livestreaming course platform, and learning analysis system, etc.; and user analysis platforms, including real-time data analysis boards, tips grading systems, etc. The company also provides pre-recorded online education package services to institutional customers, including colleges and universities, public libraries, telecom operators, and online video streaming service providers; and DONG FANG ZHEN XUAN, an e-commerce platform for selling agricultural and other products. In addition, it offers software and technology, education advisory, and human resources and related services, as well as invests in equity fund. The company was formerly known as Koolearn Technology Holding Limited and changed its name to East Buy Holding Limited in February 2023. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. East Buy Holding Limited is a subsidiary of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

About Gaotu Techedu

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. It also offers admission courses for admission tests and interviews, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others; and consulting services. In addition, the company provides online IT education courses, such as computer programming, as well as online courses on professional computer coding; career development courses, including memory enhancement courses, leadership and management training courses, and others; and courses to prepare and pass certain language exams for study abroad, such as IELTS and TOEFL. Further, it provides non-academic tutoring and personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and designs and develops course outlines, interactive courseware, practice exercises, and lesson notes, as well as reference books, such as Chinese dictionary, dictionary of idioms, and past exam questions of college entrance examination. Additionally, the company offers smart devices; multi-function translation pen, an electronic translation pen with Chinese/English translation capabilities; and learning apps. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

