Contrasting Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) and Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aura Biosciences has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cardiol Therapeutics and Aura Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aura Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Cardiol Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.33%. Aura Biosciences has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 128.82%. Given Aura Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aura Biosciences is more favorable than Cardiol Therapeutics.

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Aura Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 1,056.54 -$23.79 million ($0.36) -2.75 Aura Biosciences N/A N/A -$58.76 million ($2.00) -5.14

Cardiol Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aura Biosciences. Aura Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiol Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Aura Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -60.85% -51.58% Aura Biosciences N/A -41.32% -35.47%

Summary

Aura Biosciences beats Cardiol Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Aura Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aura Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial. The company also develops AU-011 for additional ocular oncology indications, including choroidal metastases and is in Phase 2 dose-escalation trial. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.