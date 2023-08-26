Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Shares Down 4.9%

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.60 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.60 ($0.16). Approximately 21,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 90,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.03 million, a PE ratio of -1,950.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.45.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conroy Gold and Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.