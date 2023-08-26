Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Short Interest Down 78.3% in August

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Conrad Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNRD remained flat at $8.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Conrad Industries has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

