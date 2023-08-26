ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNOBP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $23.38.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.