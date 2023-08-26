CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) PT Raised to $9.00

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CMPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CompoSecure

CompoSecure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. CompoSecure has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $489.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $8,832,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in CompoSecure by 972.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 595,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 540,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 342,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter worth $2,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.