Comparing Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) & EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and EVmo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of EVmo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A EVmo -62.92% -246.28% -33.96%

Risk & Volatility

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and EVmo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $19.39 million 0.77 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A EVmo $12.56 million 0.12 -$7.14 million N/A N/A

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo.

Summary

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. beats EVmo on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company offers linear content streaming/telecasting and telemedicine services. As of September 30, 2022, it had eight million active users. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

