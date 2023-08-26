Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,724 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Commerce Bancshares worth $76,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 52.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 64,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. TheStreet downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $49.13 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

