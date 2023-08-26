Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Short Interest Update

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the July 31st total of 43,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Comera Life Sciences Trading Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ:CMRA opened at $0.54 on Friday. Comera Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Comera Life Sciences

In other news, major shareholder David Soane bought 273,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $139,657.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 225,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,080.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMRA Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Comera Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous biologics to subcutaneous versions. The company's lead pipeline candidate is CLS-001, a subcutaneous formulation of vedolizumab for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

