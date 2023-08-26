CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.83 EPS

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 62.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of CLGN opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.