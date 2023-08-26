CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.83 EPS

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 62.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of CollPlant Biotechnologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLGN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

