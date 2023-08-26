Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

COLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.01 million, a P/E ratio of -64.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 87.81% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $684,834.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $684,834.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $390,612.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,930.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,527 shares of company stock worth $1,766,246. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $3,274,000. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 387,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,990,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

