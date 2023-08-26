Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) versus Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Head to Head Comparison

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coinbase Global and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $2.70 billion 6.52 -$2.62 billion ($5.65) -13.14 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $9.71 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coinbase Global.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Coinbase Global and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 7 11 7 0 2.00 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus target price of $77.38, suggesting a potential upside of 4.21%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global -47.33% -20.68% -0.97% Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -15.04% -1.58%

Volatility and Risk

Coinbase Global has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

(Get Free Report)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

