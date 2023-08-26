Coin98 Market Cap Tops $73.24 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $73.24 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003249 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007053 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,777,767 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

