Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

Shares of CDRO stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Institutional Trading of Codere Online Luxembourg

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.