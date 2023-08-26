Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.08 and last traded at $35.26. Approximately 88,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 358,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities downgraded Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.43.

Clearfield Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Clearfield’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Clearfield by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Stories

