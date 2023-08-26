Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Increased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Citigroup by 6.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,400,000 after purchasing an additional 54,729 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.87.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.24. 16,881,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,507,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

